S.A. Mason LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CDK Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK remained flat at $54.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

