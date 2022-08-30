S.A. Mason LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

MDT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.75. 150,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

