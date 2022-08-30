S.A. Mason LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,820,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,539,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,339,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,404. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

