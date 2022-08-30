S.A. Mason LLC Buys 830 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VV stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,106. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

