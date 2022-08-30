S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 8,960 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,031. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gentex

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.