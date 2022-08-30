S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.91. 609,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

