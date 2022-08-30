Ryo Currency Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $524,694.43 and $410.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.65 or 0.07619063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00164086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00273911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00745825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00587847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001063 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,264,894 coins and its circulating supply is 40,147,582 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

