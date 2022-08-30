Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Buys $12,450.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $12,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 65,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $502.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.