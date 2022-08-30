RR Advisors LLC Has $46.75 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

RR Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 314,000 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 8.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 2.08% of Plains GP worth $46,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

