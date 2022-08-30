Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
