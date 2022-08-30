Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Roseon Finance Coin Profile
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
