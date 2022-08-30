Rocky Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $250,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RCKY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

