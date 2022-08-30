RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Philip (Phil) Powell Acquires 200,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMYGet Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Powell purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72).

RMA Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 693.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About RMA Global

(Get Rating)

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RMA Global (ASX:RMY)

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.