Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 233.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 248,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

