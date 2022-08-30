Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,505.0 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of Rightmove stock remained flat at $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.
About Rightmove
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rightmove (RTMVF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.