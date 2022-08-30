Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,505.0 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock remained flat at $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Get Rightmove alerts:

About Rightmove

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.