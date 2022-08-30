Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 14,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

