REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $33.64

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $32.59. REX American Resources shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on REX. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
