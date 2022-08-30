REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $33.64

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $32.59. REX American Resources shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REX. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

REX American Resources Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.