REVV (REVV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $446,075.00

REVV (REVV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $446,075.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084950 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.