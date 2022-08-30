REVV One Day Volume Reaches $456,471.00 (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $456,471.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

