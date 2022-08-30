Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $19.98. 10,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 855,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

