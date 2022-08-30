Revain (REV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $951,364.00

Revain (REV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Revain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $951,364.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
