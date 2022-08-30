Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 372.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of REGI remained flat at $61.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

