renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.26 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $70.96 million and $6.26 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $20,449.56 or 1.01299271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085009 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,470 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

