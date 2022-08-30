Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2,308.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 77.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.