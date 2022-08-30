Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $43,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 289,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Upstart Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 79,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,874,033. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Articles
