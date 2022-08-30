Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 26,144 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 1.5% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its position in Lyft by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 21,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.84.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 186,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

