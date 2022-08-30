Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 16,372 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 485,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,862,108. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

