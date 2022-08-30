Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up about 2.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 89,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,464 shares of company stock worth $1,536,637 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

