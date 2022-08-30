Renaissance Capital LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 28,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,415. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

