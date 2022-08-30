Renaissance Capital LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 49,900.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 32,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

