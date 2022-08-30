Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 151,785 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 7.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

UBER traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 407,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,673,786. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

