Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $129.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

