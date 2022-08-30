RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

RED (RED) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $373,086.07 and $156,956.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00268037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

