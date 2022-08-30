Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX):
- 8/29/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $61.00.
- 7/27/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RXDX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 276,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,321. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $53.65.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
