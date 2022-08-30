Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX):

8/29/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $61.00.

7/27/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RXDX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 276,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,321. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

Get Prometheus Biosciences Inc alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.