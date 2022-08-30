Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/28/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $755.00.

8/11/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $676.00.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $730.00.

8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $388.00.

8/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $563.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $670.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $388.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $436.00.

8/1/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $585.00 to $560.00.

7/21/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

CHTR traded down $7.47 on Monday, hitting $418.30. 940,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Get Charter Communications Inc alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.