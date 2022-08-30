Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/28/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $755.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $676.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $730.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $388.00.
- 8/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $563.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $670.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $388.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $436.00.
- 8/1/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $585.00 to $560.00.
- 7/21/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Charter Communications Stock Down 1.8 %
CHTR traded down $7.47 on Monday, hitting $418.30. 940,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.