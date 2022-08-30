Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CFO Sells $20,217.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 1,465 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $20,217.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Ahlborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00.

Ready Capital Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

