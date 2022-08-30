Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

