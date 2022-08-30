RamenSwap (RAMEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,338.04

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $4,338.04 and $39,173.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00837441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.