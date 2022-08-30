RamenSwap (RAMEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,338.04

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $4,338.04 and $39,173.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00837441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

