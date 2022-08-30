Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 6,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 208,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $957.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a PEG ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.