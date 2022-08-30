Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,591. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.78 million, a P/E ratio of 162.31, a PEG ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Radware by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

