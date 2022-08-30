Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Radware worth $52,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 57.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 114.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radware by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 311.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 640,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.80 million, a P/E ratio of 158.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

