Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.18 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00010487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00134238 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033174 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081992 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,296,258 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
