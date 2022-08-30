Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.30

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CVE QST traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

