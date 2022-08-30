Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

