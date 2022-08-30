QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Cap of $63.40 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $63.40 million and $4.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

