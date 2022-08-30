Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $990,080.81 and approximately $84,536.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000485 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,287,579 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

