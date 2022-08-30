Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,903,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,907 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

