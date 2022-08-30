Quant Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $29.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $97.06 or 0.00485385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.01915105 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00238658 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.