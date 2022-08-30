Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Qualys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,761. Qualys has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 123.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

