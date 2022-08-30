Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $914,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,150. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.81.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.